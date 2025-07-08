Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

LYON URBAN REGENERATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 50.000.000 €
Stadtentwicklung : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
11/07/2025 : 50.000.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
LYON URBAN REGENERATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
LYON URBAN REGENERATION
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LYON URBAN REGENERATION
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU CNC MISSION CITIES LENDING ENVELOPE

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
25 Juni 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 11/07/2025
20240929
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LYON URBAN REGENERATION
COMMUNE DE LYON
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 179 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The framework loan will support the multi-sector investment programme of the City of Lyon. as well as the implementation of its urban development and climate city strategies. The project includes, among others, investments in urban renewal and regeneration, green areas and open spaces, sustainable mobility and construction and rehabilitation of public buildings.

Lyon aims to become climate neutral and a resilient city to climate change by 2030. This is in line with the urgency outlined in the Paris Agreement and establishes the City of Lyon as an international leader among municipalities on climate action, demonstrating its commitment to achieve climate neutrality by 2030. The project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, mixed and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the citizens and other people visiting or living in the city. The Project will contribute to promote progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, the most significant one being the contribution to sustainable cities and communities. The project is thus fully consistent with the European Green Deal target of ensuring no net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. It is also aligned to the existing European Commission proposals set to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The schemes under the Framework Loan should have an overall positive impact on the environment by promoting sustainable urban development and reducing energy consumption. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular climate mitigation. The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, in particular EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive EU/2024/1275 and the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC. The status of environmental studies and public consultations related to the construction and refurbishment investments will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EE as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
8 Juli 2025
11 Juli 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
11/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LYON URBAN REGENERATION
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU CNC MISSION CITIES LENDING ENVELOPE
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
LYON URBAN REGENERATION
Andere Links
Datenblätter
LYON URBAN REGENERATION

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LYON URBAN REGENERATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
241016610
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240929
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LYON URBAN REGENERATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
LYON URBAN REGENERATION
Datenblätter
LYON URBAN REGENERATION
Übergeordnetes Projekt
EU CNC MISSION CITIES LENDING ENVELOPE

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen