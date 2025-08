ISP PAN-EU WIND POWER PACKAGE II

The project will be implemented as an unfunded partial delegation linked risk sharing transaction to support the financial intermediary in providing certain types of guarantees (the "Bonds") in relation to the obligations of manufacturing companies (Original Equipment Manufacturers or "OEMs") for the supply of wind farm and the related wind value chain components (such as turbines, grid connection's infrastructure, cables, transformer stations, sub-stations and possibly sub-contractors).

The aim is to support the European Union's wind energy sector. The Lending Envelope is a dedicated Guarantee Programme to allow banks to provide additional guarantees related to supply contracts of wind energy equipment manufacturers in the EU. The envelope is expected to mobilise about € 8b billion of investments into wind power related equipment. The sub-operations will be limited to manufacturing companies with production and/or assembly capacity in the EU for the supply of wind farm and related value chain components (such as grid connectors and transformers) be used in wind energy projects in the EU.