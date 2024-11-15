Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
700.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 700.000.000 €
Energie : 700.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
27/11/2025 : 200.000.000 €
15/01/2025 : 250.000.000 €
27/11/2024 : 250.000.000 €
Italien: EIB und E-Distribuzione unterzeichnen 250-Mio.-Euro-Tranche für mehr Klimaresilienz, Digitalisierung und bessere Stromnetze

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 Oktober 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/11/2024
20240442
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
E-DISTRIBUZIONE SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 900 million
EUR 1427 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The investment plan concerns the modernisation, digitalisation and extension of Enel group's electricity distribution networks in Italy.

The project, to be implemented over the 2024-2026 period, will contribute to improve the network resilience to adverse climate events and the overall stability and reliability of the distribution system.

Additionality and Impact

The investment plan addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets as well as development of new lines, substations and innovative IT solution for remote control and network management.

The Project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" and aligns to REPowerEU objectives. The Project will even contribute to the "Energy Lending Policy" theme of "innovative technologies" and is aligned to the Italy's NECP ("National Energy and Climate Plan") with impacts and net economic benefits for Italy and for the regions concerned, which are for the largest portion of the investment plan "Cohesion Regions".

The planned investments, to be implemented over the 2024-2026 period, aim at maintaining security of supply, efficiency and reliability of the electricity distribution service, improving also adaptation to adverse climate events. The Project includes also investments aimed at enabling the connection of new renewable energy generation capacity, thus reducing environmental impact such as pollution and carbon emissions.

The EIB support to the Project brings a substantial financial value added as well as higher flexibility compared to available market alternatives.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (EIA) 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC will be assessed during appraisal.

The Promoter shall to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directives 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
15 November 2024
27 November 2024
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK UPGRADE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Nov 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
227865432
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240442
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
