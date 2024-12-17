PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1

Unterzeichnung(en)
The project concerns the greenfield construction of an eastern section of the Prague ring-road. The R0 motorway section is 12.64 km long and has a 2x3 lanes configuration. The road is part of Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Core Network.
The new transport link will improve transport and living conditions in the Prague region by diverting a significant volume of transit traffic from its urban centre. The project will contribute to the development of the TEN-T Baltic-Adriatic and Orient/East-Med Corridor, by removing the bottleneck on the core network roads. Ultimately, the aim is to contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, by providing with a resilient shorter road connection.
The project addresses market/network failures related to accessibility on the TEN-T Core Network in the urban node of Prague. It will contribute to the completion of the Prague ring road and will divert significant share of transit traffic from Prague urban centre. The project is included in the Sustainable Mobility Plan of Prague. As a new transport link adapted to climate change impacts, it will improve resilience of the transport network in the greater Prague area. The new transport link will reduce travel times, vehicle operating costs, road crashes and exposure of urban population to air and noise pollutants and will improve the quality of life of local residents.
EIB financing provides the client with attractive pricing, long tenor, and flexible loan conditions, such as long grade and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the project.
The project involves the construction of a new road outside urban environment. It does not intersect with protected areas. It falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU and was therefore subject to a full EIA procedure. The EIA report was prepared according to the requirements of the national and regional legislation and was part of the public consultation. The competent environmental authority issued its favourable environmental decision on 27 November 2017.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.
