PRAGUE RING ROAD SECTION D0 511 BECHOVICE-D1

The project addresses market/network failures related to accessibility on the TEN-T Core Network in the urban node of Prague. It will contribute to the completion of the Prague ring road and will divert significant share of transit traffic from Prague urban centre. The project is included in the Sustainable Mobility Plan of Prague. As a new transport link adapted to climate change impacts, it will improve resilience of the transport network in the greater Prague area. The new transport link will reduce travel times, vehicle operating costs, road crashes and exposure of urban population to air and noise pollutants and will improve the quality of life of local residents.

EIB financing provides the client with attractive pricing, long tenor, and flexible loan conditions, such as long grade and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the project.