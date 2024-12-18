MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Dienstleistungen - Information und Kommunikation
The project concerns the promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) as well as digitalization of media services and operations in Belgium and the Netherlands over the period 2024-26.
The aim is to support the promoter's continuous efforts to maintain its competitive position by investing in innovation and digitalisation, improving the quality and functionality of various platforms, supporting personalized and interactive content, and increasing efficiency and impact across all business areas.
The project finances the research programme and digitalisation of the promoter in Belgium and the Netherlands. It supports investments in Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence aligning with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital".
The project's digital technologies will include content delivery, artificial intelligence or data management, generate positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new products and helps to mitigate the competitive disadvantage of local companies with outdated technologies that compete in the global digital online market.
EIB's financing is a highly flexible loan allowing the borrower to diversify its funding, lengthen its average debt maturity whilst strengthening its financial position. It provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers.
The Project consists of investments in RDI that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the Project appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
Haftungsausschluss
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