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MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
120.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Niederlande : 50.400.000 €
Belgien : 69.600.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 120.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2024 : 50.400.000 €
19/12/2024 : 69.600.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: DPG Media sichert sich neuen EIB-Kredit für Digitalisierung

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 Januar 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2024
20240326
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
DPG MEDIA GROUP NV,DPG MEDIA NV
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 120 million
EUR 392 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the promoter's investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) as well as digitalization of media services and operations in Belgium and the Netherlands over the period 2024-26.

The aim is to support the promoter's continuous efforts to maintain its competitive position by investing in innovation and digitalisation, improving the quality and functionality of various platforms, supporting personalized and interactive content, and increasing efficiency and impact across all business areas.

Additionality and Impact

The project finances the research programme and digitalisation of the promoter in Belgium and the Netherlands. It supports investments in Digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence aligning with EU policy objectives (Digital Europe Programme, Europe's Digital Decade: digital targets for 2030) and strengthening the competitiveness of the sector while contributing to the Bank's Policy objective "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital".


The project's digital technologies will include content delivery, artificial intelligence or data management, generate positive knowledge and technology externalities, through the creation of innovative processes, products or services and through skills development and upgrading. It addresses the market failure of imperfect competition, as it contributes to expanding the competitive space for new products and helps to mitigate the competitive disadvantage of local companies with outdated technologies that compete in the global digital online market.


EIB's financing is a highly flexible loan allowing the borrower to diversify its funding, lengthen its average debt maturity whilst strengthening its financial position. It provides a strong signaling effect on the quality of the project, facilitating other financiers.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Project consists of investments in RDI that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the Project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
18 Dezember 2024
19 Dezember 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: DPG Media sichert sich neuen EIB-Kredit für Digitalisierung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Jan 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
229630335
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20240326
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Niederlande
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Datenblätter
MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: DPG Media sichert sich neuen EIB-Kredit für Digitalisierung

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: DPG Media sichert sich neuen EIB-Kredit für Digitalisierung
Andere Links
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MEDIA DIGITAL ACCELERATION

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