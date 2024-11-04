ICS SPORT AND CULTURAL INFRASTRUCTURE MBIL III

Investments in sports and cultural facilities are expected to have an urban regeneration effect and to promote the revitalisation of inner city areas. They can bring benefits in the form of promoting more sustainable and socially inclusive communities and can have direct and indirect social and economic benefits. The overall environmental and social impact of the Operation is expected to be positive, with good environmental standards and notable social externalities. More widely, the Operation is expected to contribute to improvements to the quality and attractiveness of the built environment and to contribute to climate action objectives. The EIB will provide favourable rates and long tenor to the financial intermediary, alongside with tailored product features well aligned with the financial intermediary's operating needs and with the underlying on-lending characteristics.