ICS SPORT AND CULTURAL INFRASTRUCTURE MBIL III

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Stadtentwicklung - Baugewerbe/Bau
The Multiple Beneficiary Intermediated Loan (MBIL) will co-finance the refurbishment and upgrade of publicly-owned sports and cultural facilities across Italy.
The objectives include the refurbishment, upgrading and reconstruction of existing sports and cultural facilities exclusively owned by public sector entities, such as municipalities and provinces, throughout Italy.
Investments in sports and cultural facilities are expected to have an urban regeneration effect and to promote the revitalisation of inner city areas. They can bring benefits in the form of promoting more sustainable and socially inclusive communities and can have direct and indirect social and economic benefits. The overall environmental and social impact of the Operation is expected to be positive, with good environmental standards and notable social externalities. More widely, the Operation is expected to contribute to improvements to the quality and attractiveness of the built environment and to contribute to climate action objectives. The EIB will provide favourable rates and long tenor to the financial intermediary, alongside with tailored product features well aligned with the financial intermediary's operating needs and with the underlying on-lending characteristics.
The promoter has to ensure that the final beneficiaries implementing the related sub-projects comply with the relevant EU legislation and the applicable national legislation in the field of environment, social and procurement, provided that it is in conformity with EU rules.
The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
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Medienanfragen
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