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CIE - ADVANCED MANUFACTURING AND DIGITALISATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
36.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 36.000.000 €
Industrie : 36.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
31/05/2024 : 36.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
27/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CIE - ADVANCED MANUFACTURING AND DIGITALISATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und CIE Automotive unterzeichnen Kredit über 36 Mio. Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung – fortschrittliche Technologien für Europas Automobilbranche
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 Februar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/05/2024
20230805
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
CIE - ADVANCED MANUFACTURING AND DIGITALISATION
CIE AUTOMOTIVE SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 36 million
EUR 76 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation investments (RDI) and related capital expenditures to be implemented in Europe in the 2024-2028 period.

This project will support European RDI and advanced manufacturing investments in vehicle automotive components, including in convergence regions.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the Promoter's investments to develop more sustainable, energy-and resource-efficient manufacturing technologies broad range of metal and plastic forming processes for automotive components. It will further knowledge creation and diffusion through the Promoter's R&D collaborations with customers, industrial and supply chain partners and research institutes. It will also contribute to a continued reskilling and upskilling of Promoter's resources, in addition to integrating additional skills to meet the needs emerging from automotive industry transformation. The financing of this RDI project is therefore set to generate significant positive knowledge, environmental and adoption externalities. 


Such investments contribute to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" public policy objective, a part of them also to the EIB Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability policy objective. EIB financing supports the Promoter's investments addressing market failures and gaps associated with imperfect competition and incomplete markets for innovative manufacturing technologies, and those addressed by projects with positive knowledge and environmental externalities generation.


This Project will help the Promoter to implement its strategic objectives and and strengthen its know-how, competence and position in the technology fields associated in particular with its sustainability strategy. As such, it will help the promoter to address the evolving market and technology context, the ongoing transformations in its customer industries, the relevant customer needs and to achieve its medium and long-term sales and profitability targets. The Project will add to the social welfare and bring about social benefits, by generating environmental and knowledge positive externalities. 


The Bank's financial additionality stems from the flexible financial product it offers, encompassing features like an extended availability period, a grace period, drawdown flexibility, and the option to switch between fixed and floating interest rates. These advantageous terms, combined with the extended repayment period, increases the Promoter's average debt maturity and strengthen its financial standing. The Bank's financing also has a positive signalling effect, demonstrating the Project's soundness and quality, thereby facilitating the necessary access to funding from commercial banks.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project primarily concerns investments in research and development that are not specifically mentioned under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU) and that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing the already-authorised scope; it would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU as amended. The environmental details of the project will be reviewed by the Bank's services during the project appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation Directive 2014/24/EU, then the EIB requires the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
25 April 2024
31 Mai 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
27/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CIE - ADVANCED MANUFACTURING AND DIGITALISATION
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und CIE Automotive unterzeichnen Kredit über 36 Mio. Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung – fortschrittliche Technologien für Europas Automobilbranche

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CIE - ADVANCED MANUFACTURING AND DIGITALISATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Apr 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
184030344
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230805
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Deutschland
Frankreich
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
27/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CIE - ADVANCED MANUFACTURING AND DIGITALISATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
CIE - ADVANCED MANUFACTURING AND DIGITALISATION
Datenblätter
CIE - ADVANCED MANUFACTURING AND DIGITALISATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und CIE Automotive unterzeichnen Kredit über 36 Mio. Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung – fortschrittliche Technologien für Europas Automobilbranche
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und CIE Automotive unterzeichnen Kredit über 36 Mio. Euro für Forschung und Entwicklung – fortschrittliche Technologien für Europas Automobilbranche
Andere Links
Related public register
27/04/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - CIE - ADVANCED MANUFACTURING AND DIGITALISATION
Übergeordnetes Projekt
INNOVATION PROGRAMME LOAN FOR SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

Photogallery

EIB and CIE Automotive sign €36 million loan for research and development in advanced technologies for the European automotive sector
CIE - Advanced Manufacturing and Digitalisation
©CIE Automotive

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