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TERNA ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION GRID RENEWAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
400.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 400.000.000 €
Energie : 400.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
24/10/2024 : 400.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION GRID RENEWAL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 Mai 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 24/10/2024
20230790
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
TERNA ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION GRID RENEWAL
TERNA - RETE ELETTRICA NAZIONALE SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 400 million
EUR 812 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will support the renewal of the Italian electricity transmission network. The investment programme, to be implemented by 2026, mainly concerns assets reaching the end of their technical life and therefore being at a great risk of failure.

The aim is to replace obsolete components (e.g. conductors, transformers, supports, among others) with more modern and efficient ones, to improve the network resilience to adverse climate events and the overall stability and reliability of the national transmission system.

Additionality and Impact

The Project comprises investments in the electricity transmission network in Italy over the period 2023-2026. The Project addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets and planned development, including reinforcement of overhead lines, replacement of asset components and undergrounding. The Project contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply by reducing the risk of supply interruptions, and it contributes to climate adaptation. Part of the investment will benefit transition and less developed "Cohesion" regions in Italy.

The support of the Bank brings a substantial financial benefit to the Project by lowering the associated cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one usually available in the market. The EIB financial value added is even more tangible under the ongoing market instability and turmoil generated by current geopolitical situation.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Some of the schemes of the programme may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) directive. No EIA is expected according the national legislation as the promoter indicated that no scheme will be above 100 kV with a length of more than 3 Km and renewal of underground cables with a length above 40 km. The environmental and social due diligence will focus on the promoters' capacity to implement the programme in line with EIB's environmental and social standards and requirements.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project are tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
16 Oktober 2024
24 Oktober 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
22/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION GRID RENEWAL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION GRID RENEWAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Oct 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
180672264
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230790
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - TERNA ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION GRID RENEWAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
TERNA ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION GRID RENEWAL
Datenblätter
TERNA ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION GRID RENEWAL

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