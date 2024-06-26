SNAM CLIMATE ACTION FL II

As this operation focuses on energy efficiency ("EE") and buildings integrated renewables, the underlying investments will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector (energy efficiency and renewable energy) and the EIB's climate action objectives, as the whole operation (100%) will contribute to climate change mitigation objectives.

The implementation of the EE schemes financed under this operation will contribute to the achievement of Italy's 2021-2030 "National Energy Climate Plan" that envisages ambitious targets of carbon emissions' abatement. In turn, it supports the EU and national targets for EE and contributes to the security of energy supply and environmental objectives. The operation is fully aligned with the "EU Energy Performance of Building Directive - EU/2010/2031" as amended in 2018 and with the "Energy Efficiency Directive", as well as the "Green Deal Renovation Wave" and "REPowerEU".

In addition, the operation supports the Bank's mandate to the EU's regional policy as part of the schemes are expected to be in less developed regions (approximately 22%).

The operation meets an existing demand for energy efficient investments in Italy. The operation contributes to reduce the market failures linked to asymmetric information and principal/agent problem. As there is a chronic underinvestment in EE for buildings, the operation demonstrates how to scale up and industrialize this sector through aggregators such as energy service companies ("ESCOs") and utilities, complementing EIB's additionality to national EE incentives.

The Promoter is deemed to be capable of implementing the operation considering its overall experience. The operation is expected to be both financially and economically viable, with excellent economic rate of return ("ERR") and positive social broader benefit.

The EIB support to this operation provides the Promoter with a substantial financial value added as well as higher flexibility compared to available market alternatives. The EIB financial value added is even more tangible under the ongoing market instability and turmoil generated by current geopolitical situation.



