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VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 100.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/09/2024 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
17/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Juni 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/09/2024
20230736
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5
VIVERACQUA SCARL
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 341 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will support the 2024-2026 water investment programmes of eight small to medium water utilities in the Italian region of Veneto. Such programmes are based on the investment plans agreed by the water utilities with their local regulator.

Through innovative structured financing, the investments will support a large number of activities in the following sectors: i) water supply augmentation; 2) interconnection of water distribution mains; 3) water treatment upgrade; 4) non-revenue water reductions.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports investments in water and wastewater infrastructure by various utilities providing Integrated Water Services in the Veneto Region, Italy. It ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector and improves the coverage and quality of water services. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.


It addresses a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved resilience of water distribution systems against future droughts and reduced exposure to Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) known as eternal pollutants. In the summer of 2013, the Veneto regional environmental protection agency reported that these substances (PFAS) had been found in the groundwater, surface water and drinking water of the Veneto Region. The source of the pollution incident being a former chemical factory, Miteni SpA, located in Trissino (province of Vicenza), albeit the contaminated area covered three provinces (180 km2, with 300,000 people affected). These benefits are not reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.


Furthermore, the Project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding, through an innovative product (securitisation of mini-bonds), fostering the creation of an alternative way to access traditional EIB financing. EIB's participation as an anchor investor facilitates the crowding-in of other investors and positively impacts the utilities' stability and diversification of financing.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The capacity of the Utility Companies with regards to Environmental and social aspects will be assessed during appraisal. The above-mentioned facilities are likely to fall under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, SEA Directive (2001/42/EC), Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC). The project is expected to bring substantial public health and environmental benefits from improved access to safe and resilient water services, reduced greenhouse gas emissions from reduced water losses, a more rational use of water resources and protection of local groundwater. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, pollution prevention and control, sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.

The EIB requires the Utility Companies to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation Directives 2014/23/EU, 2014/24/EU or 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directives 92/13/EEC and 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
10 September 2024
23 September 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
17/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Sep 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
217279033
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230736
Sektor(en)
Wasser, Abwasser
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
17/09/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5
Andere Links
Übersicht
VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5
Datenblätter
VIVERACQUA HYDROBOND 5

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