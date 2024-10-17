EAFRD CO-FINANCING CASTILLA Y LEON 2023-27

The promoter will be required to act in compliance with the relevant EU environmental legislation. The EIB's appraisal will focus on the promoter's environmental management capacity in applying the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU, as relevant, and with national legislation. In particular, the Spanish Strategic Plan of the CAP is subject to a SEA. Furthermore, some of the schemes thereunder to be implemented in Castilla y León may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the EIA Directive. The applicability of Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Some schemes might concern the construction or upgrade of small water and wastewater treatment infrastructure. The Bank will assess the Promoter's compliance with the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC and the Urban Waste Water Council Directive 91/271/EEC at appraisal and during the allocation phase. Where needed, EIAs must take into account the possible cumulative effects with other investment schemes. In particular, for those schemes likely to affect Natura 2000 sites, the EIA has to include the appropriate assessment under Article 6(3) of the Habitats Directive, which has to be made on the basis of the site-specific conservation objectives as defined by the competent authority and reflected in their decision. The project is expected to yield social benefits by contributing to the EAFRD objective of strengthening of the socio-economic fabric of rural areas (as per Article 5(c) of Regulation EU/2021/2115), inter alia by fostering female farm employment, local development in rural areas, and the sustainable production of high-quality, safe and nutritious food.