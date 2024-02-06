IBERDROLA DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS GREEN LOAN

The Project concerns standard electricity network investments in a regulated natural monopoly. The EIB intervention is justified by the presence of certain market failures that may result in sub-optimal investment. The Project will enable the Promoter to meet the increase in demand and the requests for new connections while maintaining or improving the reliability and quality of the distribution network. Investments contribute to maintaining security of supply, a public good. They also contribute to the integration of renewable generation, which results in lower carbon and air pollution externalities.

The Project also supports the planned electrification of the heating and mobility sectors set out in the Spanish National Energy and Climate Plan.

The Project is partly located in EIB cohesion priority regions.

The investment programme will maintain current standards of service, as well as enable the connection of new users, improve the reliability of supply and support further decarbonisation of the Spanish power mix. The investments will also support the increase in electrification of the heating and mobility sector, in line with the targets of the National Energy and Climate Plan of Spain. The programme's overall economic viability is deemed good, and above the financial rate of return, thereby resulting in a good broader social benefit.

The Promoter is an experienced utility operator of electricity distribution networks and is setting best practices in the power sector. It applies sound technical and economic criteria for the selection of each investment component. The Promoter has the necessary experience and capacity to manage the implementation of the programme and operate the assets over the term of the loan. With the appropriate conditions in place (see ESDS), the Project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms. The employment impact of the programme is rated "very good".

The Bank's financial contribution is considered very good and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering is more favourable than market alternatives (e.g. longer tenor and grace period, length of possible fixed interest rate period). Financing with an "EIB Green Loan" label is deemed as a stamp of quality on the Promoter's investments and environmental-related procedures.