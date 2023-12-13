Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ILIAD FRANCE 5G EXPANSION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
300.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 300.000.000 €
Telekommunikation : 300.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2023 : 300.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILIAD FRANCE 5G EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 300 Mio. Euro an iliad SA für 5G-Netzausbau

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
21 Dezember 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2023
20230435
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ILIAD FRANCE 5G EXPANSION
ILIAD SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 300 million
EUR 986 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project relates to the investments in the design and roll-out of a 5G and a 5G-ready multi-band, multi-technology mobile telecommunications network throughout France. The project is expected to lead to a 5G population coverage of 95% at completion.

The project supports the development of the French 5G mobile infrastructure enabling ultra-fast data transfer through this very high capacity network. Moreover, the new broadband networks will be important for the digitalisation and competitive positioning of the country and is expected to provide positive externalities to economic activities by enabling more users to benefit from access to information, digital services and better communications.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the development of the French 5G mobile infrastructure enabling ultra-fast data transfer through this very high-capacity network and it is fully in line with the targets set out by the 5G for Europe Action Plan. The project also supports the goal of the Electronic Communication Code to promote the roll-out of 5G and to foster infrastructure competition. Finally, the project is aligned with the recently established 2030 EU Digital Compass targets.


Furthermore, the project contributes directly to the EU broadband targets for 2025 presented in "Connectivity for a Competitive Digital Single Market - Towards a European Gigabit Society", which states that by 2025 all urban areas, as well as major roads and railways, should have uninterrupted 5G wireless broadband coverage, starting with fully-fledged commercial service in at least one major city in each EU member state already by 2020. 


EIB's involvement provides Iliad with a highly flexible financial product (e.g. flexible drawdowns, lengthy availability period, etc.). The proposed product is highly appreciated by the client as it confirms the Bank as a stable anchor financier, providing stable and relatively favourable financing conditions. The EIB loan also provides a signalling effect to other market participants and financiers, highlighting the quality of the project.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
13 Dezember 2023
19 Dezember 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILIAD FRANCE 5G EXPANSION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 300 Mio. Euro an iliad SA für 5G-Netzausbau

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILIAD FRANCE 5G EXPANSION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Jan 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
180330254
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230435
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILIAD FRANCE 5G EXPANSION
Andere Links
Übersicht
ILIAD FRANCE 5G EXPANSION
Datenblätter
ILIAD FRANCE 5G EXPANSION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 300 Mio. Euro an iliad SA für 5G-Netzausbau

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Frankreich: EIB vergibt 300 Mio. Euro an iliad SA für 5G-Netzausbau
Andere Links
Related public register
03/01/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ILIAD FRANCE 5G EXPANSION

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen