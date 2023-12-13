IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL

The proposed loan is eligible for the comprehensive European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus ("EFSD+") guarantee cover granted by the European Union to the Bank under the EU's Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument ("NDICI") "Global Europe". The loan falls under the NDICI Investment Window 1 ("IW1") dedicated to sovereign and non-commercial sub-sovereign borrowers, subject to confirmation of eligibility by the European Commission before the approval of the AFS and the financing amount available under the country ceiling dedicated to Ukraine at the time of the signature. As the Bank is currently evaluating other financial instruments to be used for the purpose of projects in Ukraine (subject to the approval of relevant governing bodies).