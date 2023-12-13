Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
134.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Ukraine : 134.000.000 €
Verkehr : 134.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
10/07/2025 : 134.000.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL
Related public register
13/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
14 September 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 10/07/2025
20230351
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL
STATE AGENCY FOR RESTORATION AND DEVELOPMENT OF INFRASTRUCTURE OF UKRAINE (AGENCY FOR RESTORATION)
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 230 million
EUR 276 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of: (i) emergency repairs, rehabilitation and reconstruction of destroyed/damaged transport infrastructure (roads, bridges, artificial structures and traffic organization equipment), (ii) development of necessary/missing road transport and logistics infrastructure throughout Ukraine, including in the zones de-occupied from Russian army and border crossings, and (iii) financing projects under the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) in the road sector (Solidarity lanes).

The project will also improve the efficiency of Ukraine EU cross-border road transport arrangements and is in line with the TEN-T Guidelines by referring to Projects of common interest, Neighbouring country, Cross-border sections, Bottlenecks, Interoperability, Intelligent Transport System (ITS). The project is important to ensure cross-border connections with the EU and more generally to restore road network connectivity through targeted emergency reconstruction of strategic road sections damaged by the war. The project will also increase security standards along the EU external border and improve road capacity for dual use.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The compliance of the project to the EIB Environmental and Social standards will be verified at scheme allocation. Given the extraordinary circumstances in which some of the schemes under the project are to be implemented (e.g. providing for a connectivity through emergency replacement of damaged bridges and rehabilitation of damaged road sections), there may be a need to apply certain adjustments to the standard procedure on a case by case basis.

Procurement will follow the EIB Guide to Procurement procedure, by selecting the relevant procurement procedure according to the circumstances in Ukraine at a time of scheme allocation. Full application of the EIB Guide to Procurement cannot currently be guaranteed and a necessary derogation is likely to be required. The possibility of application of the national procurement system (Prozorro) may be an option.

Kommentar(e)

The proposed loan is eligible for the comprehensive European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus ("EFSD+") guarantee cover granted by the European Union to the Bank under the EU's Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument ("NDICI") "Global Europe". The loan falls under the NDICI Investment Window 1 ("IW1") dedicated to sovereign and non-commercial sub-sovereign borrowers, subject to confirmation of eligibility by the European Commission before the approval of the AFS and the financing amount available under the country ceiling dedicated to Ukraine at the time of the signature. As the Bank is currently evaluating other financial instruments to be used for the purpose of projects in Ukraine (subject to the approval of relevant governing bodies).

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
13 Dezember 2023
10 Juli 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
13/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL
Andere Links
Datenblätter
IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
175366908
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230351
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Osteuropa, Südkaukasus
Länder
Ukraine
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/12/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL
Datenblätter
IMPROVEMENT ROAD NETWORKS SOLIDARITY LANES FL

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen