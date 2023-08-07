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ENEL OPEN METER II

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
500.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 500.000.000 €
Energie : 500.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/09/2023 : 500.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL OPEN METER II

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Oktober 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/09/2023
20230228
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENEL OPEN METER II
E-DISTRIBUZIONE SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 500 million
EUR 713 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the second phase of the implementation of an advanced electricity metering system throughout ENEL's concession areas in the period 2023-2024.

The aim is to replace the currently installed remotely manageable electricity meters with a further advanced electricity metering system.

Additionality and Impact

The Project contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives on "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" and aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. Its financing will contribute to the "Energy Lending Policy" theme on "innovative technologies and "new types of energy infrastructure". Moreover, the Project is in line with Italy's NECP (National Energy and Climate Plan), which aims to enable and develop demand response, including via dynamic pricing.

The Project can help address the market failure represented by incomplete markets (provision of real time information to end-customers) and it can improve energy efficiency by reducing overall electricity consumption. Economic benefits include energy savings, the avoided costs of replacing less-advanced meters and concentrators, better complaint management, the possibility of new retail services and the participation of end-user in demand response services.

About 41% of the investments will be in cohesion priority regions.

The EIB financing brings a significant financial value added by lowering the Project's cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one normally available in the market. The value added provided by the EIB is even more tangible under the current market conditions, perturbed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

No significant environmental impacts expected. The EIB will evaluate the environmental aspects of the project and will review the relevant promoter's procedures applied to implement the project to ensure that they are in line with EU standards and good industry practice.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/17/EC, and 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
7 August 2023
22 September 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
03/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL OPEN METER II

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL OPEN METER II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
168536651
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230228
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/10/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL OPEN METER II
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENEL OPEN METER II
Datenblätter
ENEL OPEN METER II

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