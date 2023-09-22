BP ALTO ADIGE CLIMATE ACTION FOR SME AND MIDCAPS

The project will bring positive externalities through reduced carbon emission, greater energy efficiency and improved energy security. The project supports the climate action objectives of the Bank.





The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance which, despite improvement in the recent years, still lags behind. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the War in Ukraine. Through this operation additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and of overall lower financing costs. The Climate action element of the operation addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution. Therefore the financing contributes to Italy 2030 decarbonisation goals.



