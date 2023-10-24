AGRIA FOOD PRODUCTION CAPACITY

The project supports sustainable agriculture and other elements of the wider sustainable bioeconomy, which is one of the Main Policy Priority Areas under the InvestEU Sustainable Infrastructure Window (SIW). The project improves the competitive position of the agribusiness sector in Northern Bulgaria and improves the rural enterprises access to export markets by increasing the local capacity and efficiency to process and handle sunflower seeds and the related products.





The project addresses several market failures, including (i) negative carbon externalities, (ii) imperfect competition, due to asymmetric information and (iii) failures in the financial market caused by the fact that the economic lifetime of the project exceeds significantly the tenor of loans that are typically available on capital markets. In that context, the promoter is faced with a sub-optimal investment situation, as it cannot access long-term loans matching the economic lifetime of the project.





The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.