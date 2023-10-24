WALLONIA SUSTAINABLE WASTEWATER TREATMENT II

The project concerns the 2023-2026 investment programme of SPGE "Société Publique de Gestion de l'Eau", which is Wallonia Region's asset holding company for wastewater infrastructure and for the protection of water sources. The programme consists mainly of renewal and upgrading of sewage collectors, wastewater treatment plants and pumping stations. All 3.7 million inhabitants of this Region (most of which is an EIB Cohesion Area) will benefit from the investments. The project aims at compliance with the Water Framework Directive (improving the quality of water bodies) and the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive (improving the quality of effluent) and at maintaining or enhancing service quality. The project will be implemented by a promoter with good capacity, as demonstrated in seven previous operations. The investments will also enable the promoter to reduce energy consumption and to better cope with drought periods and torrential rains. The project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water sector by financing infrastructure, which generates positive environmental, public health and climate externalities that are not fully reflected in the applicable wastewater tariffs in Belgium.

The Bank's loan provides an important contribution to the Borrower's long-term funding base, fully matching the very long economic life of the underlying assets. The Borrower benefits from a draw down period of several years that reflects the lengthy implementation period of the project. The loan offers an advantageous very long-term fixed rate that contributes to keeping the water tariffs affordable.