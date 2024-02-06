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AENA PALMA MALLORCA TERMINAL REHABILITATION

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
160.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 160.000.000 €
Verkehr : 160.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
14/05/2024 : 160.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
03/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AENA PALMA MALLORCA TERMINAL REHABILITATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Aena unterzeichnen Kredit über 160 Mio. Euro für Modernisierung des Passagierterminals des Flughafens Palma de Mallorca

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 Dezember 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 14/05/2024
20230008
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
AENA PALMA MALLORCA TERMINAL REHABILITATION
AENA SME SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 160 million
EUR 322 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The loan will finance the rehabilitation of AENA's Palma de Mallorca passenger terminal building. This is identified as a strategic project to be implemented under the Spanish Airport Regulation Document (DORA II) for the 2022-2026 period. The related works consist of: i) rehabilitation of the existing terminal building and modules A and D, including the optimisation of existing passenger processing and commercial areas; ii) upgrade of the terminal utility networks (electric, HVAC, IT, etc); iii) regulatory safety and security investments; iv) upgrade of the baggage handling system; v) upgrade of rescue and fire fighting detection, response systems and equipment.

The aim of the investments concern the rehabilitation of the existing terminal building, upgrade of the terminal electric, HVAC and IT networks, optimisation of landside accessibilities, upgrade of passenger boarding bridges, and upgrade of rescue and fire fighting detection, response systems and equipment.

Additionality and Impact

The Project aims at ensuring the operational resilience and maintaining the highest safety and security levels at Palma de Mallorca airport (PMI) in Spain. PMI is a core node of the TEN-T airport network.

 

Since PMI is the only airport serving the island of Mallorca and alternative airports are either small or are many hours away (by boat), allowing the airport to degrade would imply growing congestion, service disruption and forced diversion to alternative travel means, which a competitive market would not address, constituting a market failure. Alternative means of transport involve a substantial penalty to travellers in terms of both travel time and operating costs, implying that the socio-economic cost associated to the market failure addressed by the Project would be very high.


EIB's financing provides the client competitive pricing, longer tenor than commercial lenders and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better adapted to the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports AENA to achieve diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs. 


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

A number of components included in this Project would normally be classified under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU, meaning that the Competent Authority makes the decision as to whether a formal EIA is required or not. Alignment to this and to other national and EU environmental legislation, including EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings, and the status of any pre-existing development consents will be reviewed and assessed during appraisal.

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
6 Februar 2024
14 Mai 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
03/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AENA PALMA MALLORCA TERMINAL REHABILITATION
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Aena unterzeichnen Kredit über 160 Mio. Euro für Modernisierung des Passagierterminals des Flughafens Palma de Mallorca

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AENA PALMA MALLORCA TERMINAL REHABILITATION
Datum der Veröffentlichung
3 Oct 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
252651148
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20230008
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
03/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AENA PALMA MALLORCA TERMINAL REHABILITATION
Andere Links
Übersicht
AENA PALMA MALLORCA TERMINAL REHABILITATION
Datenblätter
AENA PALMA MALLORCA TERMINAL REHABILITATION
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Aena unterzeichnen Kredit über 160 Mio. Euro für Modernisierung des Passagierterminals des Flughafens Palma de Mallorca

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB und Aena unterzeichnen Kredit über 160 Mio. Euro für Modernisierung des Passagierterminals des Flughafens Palma de Mallorca
Andere Links
Related public register
03/10/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - AENA PALMA MALLORCA TERMINAL REHABILITATION

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