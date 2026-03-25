OLVG AMSTERDAM SUSTAINABLE HEALTHCARE

The project supports the InvestEU objective of social investments, in particular by creating infrastructure for basic, complex and acute hospital care.





The project covers the first two phases of the four-phased long-term strategic investment plan of OLVG, a top-clinical hospital in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. By concentrating acute and complex care at the main location OLVG-West the Hospital aims to optimise the quality, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of its healthcare activities. Its other locations, OLVG-East, will be renewed as well, and retain a role in diagnostics, elective and plannable care, ensuring hospital services remain available in patients' direct proximity.





The project will renew and improve care infrastructure and help OLVG to cope with the increasing demand for healthcare from a growing and ageing population. In addition, the project will improve the energy efficiency of the Hospital's infrastructure and improve its carbon footprint.





The project supports EIB's health policy objective and aims to provide high quality and accessible healthcare services. The project addresses a sub-optimal investment situation in the healthcare market in general, and in the hospital care segment in particular, as socio-economic returns are expected to exceed financial returns significantly.





The Bank can provide sizeable and long-term financings, aligning maturities to the economic life of the investment, while providing flexible drawdown modalities during the construction phase. In parallel, the EIB adds to the depth of available financing options available to the Promoter, at attractive economic terms, and thereby facilitates and accelerates the necessary investments into hospital infrastructure.