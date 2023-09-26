BRNO WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROJECT

The project comprises an investment in a new sludge treatment facility in Modrice, about 10 km south of Brno, the second largest city of the Czech Republic. The new facility is proposed to ensure compliance with European and Czech environmental standards and improve energy efficiency. The promoter has a strong focus on climate change considerations, which underpin the rationale of the proposed investments. Sludge treatment projects furthermore generate positive externalities, including avoided public health costs, environmental benefits of improved treated effluent quality, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, as well as benefits from enabling socio-economic developments, including society-wide benefits from being better able to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. Overall, these environmental, climate and social benefits would not be achieved to the same extent without public intervention. The Bank is able to provide long-term financing, aligning maturities, repayment and drawdown conditions to the characteristics of the investments. Furthermore, the capital-intensive nature of the Borrower's operations requires participation of other financing parties and EIB's involvement can have crowding-in impact in this respect as well.