EDUCATION DEPARTEMENT DU PAS-DE-CALAIS

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
Le projet comprend la construction, l'extension, la rénovation et la réhabilitation de collèges dans le Département de Pas-de-Calais.
L'objectif principal est d'améliorer les conditions d'apprentissage des élèves par la rénovation des espaces existants devenus obsolètes, tout en adaptant le réseau de collèges aux évolutions de la démographie et en renforçant la résilience des infrastructures face aux risques des changements climatiques. Les bénéficiaires du projet sont les élèves actuels et futurs, ainsi que le personnel éducatif et administratif des établissements.
The Project concerns the renovation, extension and new construction of lower-secondary public education facilities in the Department of Pas-de-Calais. Such investments will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments and practices in lower-secondary education, which is then expected to translate into quality improvements, creating positive externalities with significant benefits in the short and long term, mainly in terms of skills development and upgrading but also improved social cohesion and economic growth. Additionally, the investments targeting climate change mitigation will also have positive externalities, as they contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future.
The Project contributes to the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" Public Policy Goal and "Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability" cross-cutting objective. It is also fully aligned with the national, regional and departmental priorities in education as well as with the objectives of the EU's European Education Area 2025 initiative. Finally, since Pas-de-Calais is classified as a transition region, 100% of the Project's investments support the strengthening of the EU's economic, social and territorial cohesion.
The EIB's participation in the project's financing will improve the promoter's financial profile by diversifying its funding sources, extending the duration of its debt maturities, and lowering its average cost of borrowing.
Le projet couvre des établissements d'enseignement du type, qui ne sont pas spécifiquement mentionnés dans la directive 2011/92/UE relative à l'évaluation des incidences sur l'environnement (EIE) telle que modifiée par la directive 2014/52/UE, bien que le projet soit couvert par l'annexe II de la directive en ce qui concerne le développement urbain. Au cours de la phase d'attribution, les services de la BEI vérifieront si une EIE est requise par l'autorité compétente. Le projet contiendra de nouvelles constructions de bâtiments publics; par conséquent, le respect de la directive 2010/31/UE relative à la performance énergétique des bâtiments sera vérifié lors de l'évaluation sociale et des aspects environnementaux ainsi que tous les aspects liés à l'histoire et à la culture du patrimoine sera vérifié lors de l'évaluation. Le projet devrait contribuer à des objectifs en matière d'action pour le climat et de durabilité environnementale (CA&ES), en particulier en ce qui concerne l'atténuation du changement climatique et l'adaptation au changement climatique.
La BEI exigera du promoteur qu'il veille à ce que les marchés relatifs à la mise en oeuvre du projet fassent l'objet d'un appel d'offres conformément à la législation applicable de l'UE en matière de marchés publics, à la directive 2014/24/UE ainsi qu'à la directive 89/665/CEE telle qu'interprétée par la Cour de justice de l'UE, avec publication d'avis de marché au Journal officiel de l'UE, le cas échéant.
Haftungsausschluss
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