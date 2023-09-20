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LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
175.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 140.000.000 €
Energie : 175.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/09/2023 : 35.000.000 €
21/09/2023 : 140.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
7 November 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/09/2023
20220697
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
LANDESBANK BADEN-WUERTTEMBERG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 175 million
EUR 350 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists in a guarantee on an existing portfolio of assets, aimed at supporting new financing for mid-sized solar photovoltaic and onshore wind energy projects in Germany and other regional EU countries.

The aim is to increase access to finance for sustainable energy infrastructure projects that help to mitigate climate change.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of this project contributes 100% towards the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy) as well as 100% on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (Climate Action) as transversal objectives. It concerns the financing of a series of renewable energy generation plants (onshore wind and solar PV), located in Germany and potentially other EU countries. The implementation of renewable energy generation plants contributes to the EIB's priority of supporting the transition to a low-carbon, environmentally friendly and climate-resilient economy. The operation will also contribute to 2030 decarbonisaton targets set out in the NECPs for Germany and other MS, and REPowerEU Action Plan. By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects, that would otherwise not be possible to be reached directly. The projects addresses a number of market failures, from contributing to the reduction in carbon and air pollution, to improving energy markets and general market efficiency and integration through participation in the wholesale markets. The individual projects are expected to have a good economic return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. The projects are expected to lead to a broader social benefit. EIB is providing capital relief, thereby contributing to financing in terms of pricing and longer maturities. It is also expected that the crowding in effects will further amplify the EIB's impact and outreach. The project quality is provided a rating of very good.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The operation will bring a positive impact on the environment. Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 September 2023
21 September 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
08/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Nov 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
172229776
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220697
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
08/11/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
Andere Links
Übersicht
LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY
Datenblätter
LBBW REPOWEREU ENHANCED RENEWABLE ENERGY

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