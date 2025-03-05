EDUCATION PUY-DE-DOME

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Bildung - Erziehung und Unterricht
The project concerns the renovation of 6 lower-secondary schools and a library, as well as the construction of a new sports hall under the responsibility of the Department of Puy-de-Dôme in France.
The main objective is to modernise and improve colleges infrastructure by adapting supply to changes in local demand, while strengthening and improving the education offering for lower-secondary school students. Additionally, the project seeks to strengthen the infrastructure resilience to the risks of climate change and increase the energy efficiency of the school estate.
The new and upgraded infrastructure financed by the EIB will accelerate the modernisation of teaching and learning environments in terms of pedagogical appropriateness, energy efficiency, quality, health and safety, improving the provision of lower secondary education.
The long-term financing provided by the Bank will help to make the investment more profitable for the borrower and diversify its sources of finance. The possibility of obtaining a fixed rate over a long maturity, the deferred repayment period and the flexibility offered at drawdown are all factors that will make it possible to adapt/spread the debt costs.
The EIB's advice guarantees the technical and economic quality of the investment through the disbursement conditions. Monitoring reports will ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and undertakings.
The project does not address specific new technologies or methodologies. All components will meet the current thermal regulations (RT2012 and RE2020 standards, depending on the date of issue of building permits) which are the national transposition of EU Directives. For some specific operations, the desired performance may go beyond regulation. The Department will not seek specific environmental sustainability labels.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be awarded in accordance with the applicable EU legislation (in particular Directives 2014/24/EC and Directive 89/665/EEC) and the case law of the European Court of Justice, including the publication of procurement notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).
Dokumente
Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen
Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.
Medienanfragen
Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.
Beschwerdeverfahren
Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.
„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption
Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.