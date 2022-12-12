BNL ENHANCED SUSTAINABLE SME AND MIDCAPS SUPPORT

The operation supports the financing of SMEs and Midcaps in their recovery after Covid19 but now facing the challenges of high inflation, increasing interest rates and surging energy costs following the geopolitical crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. New credit lines are crucial to provide financial support to SMEs and Midcaps whose own existence is at risk again in the coming months mainly due to raising energy costs and disruption to the supply chain.

Moreover, the Italian economic fabric is also facing the challenge of the Climate change and the call for a sustainable green transition as per the Italy's Decarbonation Strategy by 2030. In this regards, the operation will be targeting Climate Action and Environmental sustainability's projects in the field of renewable energy production and energy efficiency. The main Climate action element of the operation, renewable energy and energy efficiency projects, reduces negative carbon and air pollution externalities and increases comfort and air quality in the dwellings, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors.

The EIB participation is hence critical in a negative economic context when the SMEs and MidCaps are likely to lower their investment activity and plans, and is also innovative considering the type of operation which generate a capital benefit to the Financial Intermediary which is able to generate multiplied portfolios of lending to eligible final beneficiaries.







