ELDERLY CARE FACILITIES GERMANY

As a health sector investment, the project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health). This project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health and care infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of services provided by health and care facilities and the large health externalities they generate. Furthermore, strategic investments in the health and care sector have been shown to yield long-term health benefits, as well as economic and social returns on investment that far exceed potential private returns. The project will be located in small towns and rural areas, contributing both decreasing equity of access to affordable elderly care as well as providing work places during operation. The project also tackles the need to reduce privately borne cost of long-term elderly care by offering affordable long-term care solution. The project responds to the demographic trends and requirements of Germany. The modern, digitalized and well-equipped long-term care premises will also help attract and retain care and medical professionals and increase productivity. The EIB involvement in financing this project will have a positive effect on potential commercial financiers to indicate that the project is commercially viable despite taking place in a sector with increased regulatory and reputational risk. The flexible terms offered by EIB are highly appreciated by the promoter and not readily available on the capital market.