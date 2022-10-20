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EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 60.000.000 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 4.800.600 €
Dienstleistungen : 6.000.000 €
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft : 49.199.400 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/12/2022 : 4.800.600 €
1/12/2022 : 6.000.000 €
1/12/2022 : 49.199.400 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Dezember 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 01/12/2022
20220210
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA
COMUNIDAD AUTONOMA DE EXTREMADURA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 464 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Co-financing investment schemes supported by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) in Extremadura within the Spanish Partnership Agreement 2014-2020, with implementation until Dec-2025.

This project will enable the deployment of EU funding from the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD) in Extremadura.

Additionality and Impact

The Project will co-finance the contribution of the the Spanish Autonomous Community of Extremadura (Comunidad Autónoma de Extremadura) to the investments supported under the Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2022 of the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development (EAFRD), one of the European Structural and Investment Funds.

The Project contributes to three of the EIB's primary policy objectives and to the horizontal policy objective of Economic and Social Cohesion.

The Project supports rural development through a broad range of investments, including in basic rural infrastructure and services. It also contributes to the protection and sustainable use of natural resources. Moreover, by supporting SMEs in the agricultural sector, the Project helps to ease financial constraints typically facing SMEs.

Finally, EIB's financing provides the client competitive pricing, longer tenor and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, adapted to Project implementation. It also helps Extremadura to diversify its financing sources and provides funding stability.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Extremadura, as a Spanish region, is subject to national legislation that transposed Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU into the national environmental legislation. The Bank's appraisal will focus on the Promoter's environmental management capacity in applying the EU Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC and Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as relevant. The Rural Development Programmes co-financed by the EAFRD are subject to an SEA. Some schemes in the Operational Programmes shall fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. All schemes must be implemented in compliance with the EU environmental legislation. The applicability of Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC will be reviewed at appraisal and during the allocation phase.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU and 2014/25/EU, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
20 Oktober 2022
1 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
11/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jan 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
155655122
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220210
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft
Wasser, Abwasser
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA
Andere Links
Übersicht
EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA
Datenblätter
EAFRD CO-FINANCING EXTREMADURA

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