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ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Argentinien : 100.000.000 €
Energie : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
30/12/2022 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
21/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Related sub-project
CATAMARCA (ARG -TRANSMISSION NETWORK FL)

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
11 August 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 30/12/2022
20220186
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
REPUBLICA ARGENTINA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 414 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Expansion and modernisation of the electricity transmission network with increasing integration of renewable electricity generation capacity.

The proposed operation consists of a framework loan of up to EUR 100 million to the Republic of Argentina to finance the first phase of the Federal Plan for Regional Energy Transport (the "Programme") to expand and modernise the electricity transmission network.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of the Programme is strongly aligned with the Argentinian national targets for security of supply as well as decarbonisation in the context of the Intended Nationally Determined Contributions for Argentina.


The project will contribute to the achievement of the Bank's objectives, in terms of Energy Security and Climate Action finance outside the EU, as well as the targets for decarbonisation and greenhouse gas emission reduction (mitigation of climate change). The project will contribute to EU policy objectives with regard to sustainable energy infrastructure, combating climate change and will support Sustainable Development Goals, in particular the SDGs 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy) and 13 (Climate Action).


This operation is in line with EU priorities for Argentina and eligible under NDICI, as it contributes to climate change mitigation as well as to the development of social and economic infrastructure, specifically energy.


The Programme will have a positive impact on the communities where the works are carried out, mainly due to access to a better quality electrical service; and the possibility of development and/or expansion of regional economy. The economic rate of return and social benefits are expected to be excellent for sub-projects selected at allocation stage. The project is supported by adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.


The EIB's advice has been sought by the promoter given that this is the first operation with this Promoter and given the complexity of some investments. Monitoring missions to ensure compliance with disbursement conditions and reporting frequency (semi-annual) will be coordinated with IDB to benefit from synergies and to avoid overlapping/duplication.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that the implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

This operation is in line with EU priorities for Argentina and eligible under NDICI (Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument).

Weitere Unterlagen
21/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Projekte zum thema
Related sub-project
CATAMARCA (ARG -TRANSMISSION NETWORK FL)

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Oct 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160110762
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220186
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Argentinien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
21/10/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Andere Links
Übersicht
ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Datenblätter
ARGENTINA - TRANSMISSION NETWORK INVESTMENTS FL
Related sub-project
CATAMARCA (ARG -TRANSMISSION NETWORK FL)

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

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