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HELSINKI LAAKSO HOSPITAL

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
275.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Finnland : 275.000.000 €
Gesundheit : 275.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
25/10/2024 : 100.000.000 €
7/03/2025 : 175.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI LAAKSO HOSPITAL

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
29 Februar 2024
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 25/10/2024
20220092
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
HELSINKI LAAKSO HOSPITAL
CITY OF HELSINKI,HUS-YHTYMAE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 480 million
EUR 975 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project involves the rehabilitation and significant extension of a psychiatric and somatic hospital in the Laakso area of Helsinki, with the aim to transfer a significant portion of the related care to one integrated hospital site. The project will be jointly implemented by the wellbeing joint authority for Helsinki and Uusimaa (HUS-yhtymä) and the City of Helsinki.

The aim is to support integrated health care delivery and improves efficiencies and thus contributes to fulfilling the objectives of the health care reform in Finland.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports the Bank's primary objective "Innovation, digital and human capital" (Health). The project addresses the sub-optimal investment situation in the European health infrastructure due to market failures originating from the public goods nature of services provided by hospitals and other healthcare facilities and the large health externalities they generate. Furthermore, strategic investments in the health care sector have been shown to yield long-term health benefits, as well as economic and social returns on investment that far exceed potential private returns. A healthier population also adds to lower carbon footprint stemming from the health sector. The project is expected to generate a range of economic and social benefits. The project aims to provide higher quality and range of healthcare services in the areas of rehabilitation, mental health, palliative medicine and geriatric care. By modernising health care facilities dedicated to the above-mentioned specialities, the project responds to the demographic trends and requirements of the region. Furthermore, new hospital set-up to provide highly specialised and innovative health care services will increase access to the latest practical achievements of medicine for the population of the region.  


The financing, particularly as it foresees tailored disbursement terms that can be matched with the project outflows during the construction period, as well as the favourable repayment terms are the main elements of financial contribution offered by the EIB.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The EIB's services will verify during appraisal the screening decision of the Competent Authority. It is expected that the project will bear wider benefits to the community as healthcare is an element of social cohesion and economic development.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU and/or 2014/25/EU and/or 2014/23/EU as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
12 Juli 2024
25 Oktober 2024
Weitere Unterlagen
17/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI LAAKSO HOSPITAL

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI LAAKSO HOSPITAL
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
178851788
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220092
Sektor(en)
Gesundheit
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Finnland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
17/07/2024 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - HELSINKI LAAKSO HOSPITAL
Andere Links
Übersicht
HELSINKI LAAKSO HOSPITAL
Datenblätter
HELSINKI LAAKSO HOSPITAL

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