CASAN BRAZIL WATER AND SANITATION FL

This loan will finance investments in water and sanitation projects across the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina via public water and sanitation company CASAN. Most of the components financed (83%) will directly contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation by extending collection and treatment capacities for wastewater and improving water supply systems' efficiency.





Promoting expanded sanitation services to underserved communities the operation is strongly aligned with EU priorities in Brazil (particularly the Green Deal Team Europe Initiative for Brazil and its Sub-Initiative on Sustainable and Smart Cities and the Global Gateway Investment Agenda, mentioning modernization of the water and sewage services of public water utilities) as well as with Brazil's Intended Nationally Determined Contribution and its recent legal framework for basic sanitation. The EIB's participation addresses various market failures, such as positive externalities not fully captured by tariffs (avoided public health costs, improved water quality, reduced greenhouse gas emissions, and enabling socio-economic development).





The EIB offers financial and non-financial benefits, including a longer maturity and choice of currency (EUR/USD/synthetic BRL) and interest rate type at disbursement. By financing only up to 50% of the underlying projects, the EIB's participation will help crowd in private sector capital, diversifying CASAN's funding mix.



