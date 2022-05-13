PONT ET BARREAU DE CAMELAT

Unterzeichnung(en)
Übersicht
- Verkehr - Verkehr und Lagerei
The project consists of the construction of a new 3 km road section between the N21 (on the right bank of the Garonne River) and the D119, directly connected to the new motorway interchange on the A62 (Agen Ouest), which is part of the Atlantic Core Network Corridor. The road is a single carriageway (1+1 lanes) with a separated bi-directional path for cyclists and pedestrians. It includes a bridge over the Garonne River, and a viaduct crossing the side channel to the Garonne River. The project also includes the re-meandering and revegetation of existing artificial ditches within the road corridor.
The project aims at completing the Agen western bypass, by connecting the N21 to A62 Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) motorway. This will notably allow to open up the south-east part of the Département du Lot-et-Garonne. The road will form an essential link for the "Agen Rive Gauche" economic zone and forms an integral part of the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan (SUMP) of the agglomeration.
Le projet améliore la connectivité tant urbaine que régionale et contribue à la cohésion sociale et économique de l'Aquitaine, une région en transition. Il remédie à la faible accessibilité du réseau central RTE-T. Le projet améliorera la cohésion territoriale et la connectivité intermodale (gare TGV prévue, réseau de transport urbain), contribuant ainsi au rééquilibrage modal et à la réduction des embouteillages dans l'agglomération d'Agen. Grâce à la réduction de la distance parcourue sur le corridor nord-sud et au détournement du trafic hors du centre-ville, les effets induits des transports seront réduits. L'intégration d'infrastructures sûres pour les cyclistes et les piétons dès le stade de la conception est susceptible d'encourager le transfert modal dans la zone concernée et de contribuer à l'atténuation des changements climatiques. Le Coût d'Investissement du Projet peut relever à plus de 15 % de l'action pour le climat.
Le prêt de la BEI complétera la subvention accordée par l'État dans le cadre du Plan de relance ainsi que la subvention consentie par le département du Lot-et-Garonne. Il permet en effet à l'Agglomération d'étaler son effort de financement tout en payant, dans des délais normaux, chacune des entreprises intervenant sur ce chantier.
Le financement à long terme accordé par la BEI contribuera à rendre l'investissement plus rentable pour l'emprunteur (étant donné que cette contrepartie n'a pas facilement accès à une telle association de durée, délai de grâce, flexibilité en matière de tirage et tarification) et il contribuera à diversifier ses sources de financement.
The project falls under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU and subject to environmental impact assessment (EIA) as decided by the competent authority. The project has received the public-interest utility declaration (DUP) and environmental authorisation from the prefecture of Lot-et-Garonne on February 11, 2022. The project intersects the "Garonne in New Aquitaine" Natura 2000 site under the amended Habitats Directive (92/43/EC). Appropriate avoidance, mitigation and compensation measures were determined, including fauna/flora protection, noise reduction measures, landscaping and reforestation as well as water protection measures. The project is considered to be aligned with the low carbon goal as it consists of large new road capacity infrastructure construction meeting the EIB eligibility criteria for Transport. No residual environmental impact is expected if all the identified avoidance, reduction and compensation measures are properly implemented.
The Promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the relevant EU directives. The procurement procedures for all major works contracts were launched between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 through an open tender after international publications in the Official Journal of the EU (OJ ref. 567502-2021 amended by 636930-2021 and 572942-2021 amended by 643287-2021). Their award is expected in April 2022. There has been no claim or complaint from tenderers or other contractors, and there are no legal processes pending.
Haftungsausschluss
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