PONT ET BARREAU DE CAMELAT

Le projet améliore la connectivité tant urbaine que régionale et contribue à la cohésion sociale et économique de l'Aquitaine, une région en transition. Il remédie à la faible accessibilité du réseau central RTE-T. Le projet améliorera la cohésion territoriale et la connectivité intermodale (gare TGV prévue, réseau de transport urbain), contribuant ainsi au rééquilibrage modal et à la réduction des embouteillages dans l'agglomération d'Agen. Grâce à la réduction de la distance parcourue sur le corridor nord-sud et au détournement du trafic hors du centre-ville, les effets induits des transports seront réduits. L'intégration d'infrastructures sûres pour les cyclistes et les piétons dès le stade de la conception est susceptible d'encourager le transfert modal dans la zone concernée et de contribuer à l'atténuation des changements climatiques. Le Coût d'Investissement du Projet peut relever à plus de 15 % de l'action pour le climat.

Le prêt de la BEI complétera la subvention accordée par l'État dans le cadre du Plan de relance ainsi que la subvention consentie par le département du Lot-et-Garonne. Il permet en effet à l'Agglomération d'étaler son effort de financement tout en payant, dans des délais normaux, chacune des entreprises intervenant sur ce chantier.

Le financement à long terme accordé par la BEI contribuera à rendre l'investissement plus rentable pour l'emprunteur (étant donné que cette contrepartie n'a pas facilement accès à une telle association de durée, délai de grâce, flexibilité en matière de tirage et tarification) et il contribuera à diversifier ses sources de financement.



