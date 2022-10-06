MUNICH UNDERGROUND ROLLING STOCK

The project concerns the purchase, management and supervision of underground train sets, including initial stock of spare parts and specific maintenance equipment. The promoter is Stadtwerke München, operating the Munich public transport system via its subsidiary, Münchner Verkehrsgesellschaft. The proposed investments in maintaining and improving public transport services contribute to achieving sustainable transport objectives as well as to climate action objectives of the EU and the city. The timely renewal of the fleet will make public transport more competitive and potentially reduce the use of private cars in the city, and therewith reduce the adverse impacts of motorized individual transport on the urban environment, in particular greenhouse gas emissions, excessive land take, local pollution and transport safety.





The Bank's unsecured loan will have a long loan maturity which will extend beyond the expiry of the borrower's existing Public Service Contract for public transport. The loan would thus enable the financing of important sustainable investments, whose economic life extends beyond this expiry date. It will also offer the possibility to fix interest rates over the whole loan life and will thus contribute to the stability of the borrower's funding base and to the predictability of financing cost. The Bank's loan will complement expected co-financing from the German national promotional bank Kreditanstalt fuer Wiederaufbau (KfW) and expected grant funding from the federal state of Bavaria.