AUGSBURG PUBLIC INVESTMENTS

The project contributes to natural resource efficiency and environmental protection, as well as to climate action throughout investments in the energy, transport and water sector. It is in line with the Bank's lending policies/orientation for these sectors and the European policy for the protection of the environment, in particular the objectives defined in the relevant Directives (Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy, Water Framework, Urban Wastewater Treatment, etc.). The energy component contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply and reduces carbon and air pollution externalities by enabling the integration of clean energy supply and increasing efficiency. The transport components contribute to climate action and reduce the externalities such local air pollution, noise, land take, congestion, greenhouse gases and accidents. The water component contributes to mitigating market failures in the sector by financing infrastructure which generates positive environmental and health externalities that are not fully internalised in water tariffs.





The Bank's loan contributes to the stability and diversification of the Borrower's funding base. It allows the Borrower to draw down funds over a long period, matching the long implementation period of the project, and offers flexible repayment and interest rate options. The Bank's loan offers the Borrower an advantageous interest rate, reducing its funding costs and allowing it to dedicate more resources to the public services it provides.