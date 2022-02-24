ALCAZAR ENERGY PARTNERS II

EIB's investment supports an experienced investment team's strategy to build a portfolio of renewable energy assets in underserved markets that have significant requirement for new energy generation capacity. It also supports a Promoter with high standards of environmental, social and governance ("ESG") best practices, in alignment with EIB's Climate Bank Roadmap. The operation will support two areas of focus of the European Commission's assistance programme (Environment and Climate Change and Energy).

The operation addresses the market failure in risk-taking that is hindering the development of greenfield infrastructure assets in the Fund's target regions; and the gap between supply and demand that are closely linked to lack of capacity and availability of funding for such assets.

Moreover, the operation addresses the market failure of negative environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution.

EIB's recommendations have significantly shaped the Fund's governance structure and investment strategy. An EIB investment will be an essential component for the Fund to achieve (i) the target fund size, and (ii) a solid basis to invest responsibly in a high quality portfolio.

The Promoter has demonstrated willingness to introduce structural changes to be in compliance with EIB Group policies and best market practice.