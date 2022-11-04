CLIMATE ACTION AUSTRIA RLBOO (FL)

The project intends to address current high demand for long-term financing to support sustainable energy projects in Austria. Furthermore, the operation will support the achievement of the targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP) of Austria and the EIB's contribution towards financing Climate Action projects in the EU. The demand for the renewable energy market segment is causing a certain lack of availability of competitively priced long-term financing sources particularly for small and medium-size projects, creating a market gap. The present loan aims to further increase EIB's outreach in financing of Renewables in Austria by engaging a recognised Financial Intermediary to leverage on its local presence, experience and established leadership position in the Renewables market. The project is expected to have a cumulative good economic return and thus to bring about a social benefit by generating clean and renewable power, as well as to yield good quality and results thanks to avoided carbon emissions and creation of employment. The EIB will provide long-term financing at affordable prices at a time when commercial bank long-term lending has become significantly more scarce, in the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis. Also, the Bank's involvement will provide the Financial Intermediary with a high level of flexibility in terms of drawdowns at customized terms. Through this innovative product being delivered to the Austrian market, it is expected that the crowding in effect will amplify even further the EIB's impact and outreach.