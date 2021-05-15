CO-INVESTMENT DWS RAILCAR LEASING

This operation will support a coherent plan for rejuvenation of the European fleet of rolling stock of Ermewa, the second largest European rail lessor, allowing it to maintain and gain critical size and consolidate its team with a long-term strategy. Rail freight is a sector that will require significant financing over the coming years, accommodating future sustainable growth post-Covid 19, an essential ingredient in the greener EU economic recovery program.





Fully aligned with the objectives of the Paris Climate Agreement and yielding good economic returns, social and environmental benefits and employment, the operation contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives for Transport (Rail), as well as on climate action. The strategy of the promoter involves core aspects of the EU Sustainable and Smart Strategy and the EU's overall objective of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030, resulting in a policy value rated 'very good' under the Bank's Transport Lending Policy (TLP).





Moreover, the project offers a strong business model, allowing the promoter to maintain and gain critical size and consolidate its team with a long-term strategy. It is expected to yield very good quality and results, due to avoided greenhouse gas emissions, good economic and social benefits, very good employment creation and an adequate governance system. Overall, the Project is expected to have a very good economic return.





The project is supported by sound governance and capabilities of the Promoter. With the appropriate conditions in place, the project is acceptable for financing in environmental and social terms.





The co-investment provided by the Bank under this operation reinforces the Bank's contribution to the rail freight sector and its role through the Fund. EIBs strict environmental and climate conditions have a signaling to effect for other investors, including follow-on investors for the continued growth of Ermewa.