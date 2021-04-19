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S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
200.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 200.000.000 €
Verkehr : 200.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/12/2021 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Łódź Teofilów
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Lublinek
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
15 Oktober 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/12/2021
20210419
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS
MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE / GDDKIA - REPUBLIC OF POLAND
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 200 million
EUR 417 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction of the S14 Expressway Lodz Western Bypass.

The project addresses gaps in the efficiency of road network alignment and will eliminate traffic bottlenecks in the Lodz area. The project indirectly contributes to an improved efficiency of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) road network in Poland by providing an efficient and shorter link between the A2 motorway and S8 expressway south of Lodz. The entire S14 expressway follows a new alignment connecting Emilia interchange on A2 with Roza interchange on S8. The project concerns the construction of a new 25.6 km 2x2 lane S14 Expressway section and a 1.3 km connection road to the Emilia hub. The project is expected to strongly contribute to the reduction of safety-related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the existing townships and villages crossed by national and local roads. Overall, the project will contribute to fulfilling public policy targets aimed at the development of more efficient and safe transport systems.

Additionality and Impact

The Project concerns the construction of the S14 Expressway Lodz Western Bypass, located in a Cohesion region of Poland. Although not being part of the TEN-T network, the Project contributes to an improved efficiency of it, by providing an efficient and shorter link between the A2 motorway and the S8 Expressway west of Lodz. The Project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility and is essential for decongestion of city streets and local roads. It is expected that the Project will facilitate economic development and market integration in the Lodz region. The Project will contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the existing townships and villages crossed by the National and local roads. 5% of the Project's works are contributing to Climate Action, adaptation objectives. It is also estimated that the implementation of the Project will generate CO2 emission savings. The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure. EIA studies have been completed and the competent authorities have issued environmental decisions and development permits.

As the procurement has taken place already, the Bank will verify that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
19/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Łódź Teofilów
20/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Lublinek
20/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
15/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Łódź Teofilów
Datum der Veröffentlichung
19 Nov 2021
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149274321
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210419
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Lublinek
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2021
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149279606
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210419
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Nov 2021
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149282673
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20210419
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Dec 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
149252782
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20210419
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
19/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Łódź Teofilów
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko - Lublinek
Related public register
20/11/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
15/12/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS
Andere Links
Übersicht
S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS
Datenblätter
S14 EXPRESSWAY LODZ WESTERN BYPASS

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