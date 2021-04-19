Übersicht
The project concerns the construction of the S14 Expressway Lodz Western Bypass.
The project addresses gaps in the efficiency of road network alignment and will eliminate traffic bottlenecks in the Lodz area. The project indirectly contributes to an improved efficiency of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) road network in Poland by providing an efficient and shorter link between the A2 motorway and S8 expressway south of Lodz. The entire S14 expressway follows a new alignment connecting Emilia interchange on A2 with Roza interchange on S8. The project concerns the construction of a new 25.6 km 2x2 lane S14 Expressway section and a 1.3 km connection road to the Emilia hub. The project is expected to strongly contribute to the reduction of safety-related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the existing townships and villages crossed by national and local roads. Overall, the project will contribute to fulfilling public policy targets aimed at the development of more efficient and safe transport systems.
The Project concerns the construction of the S14 Expressway Lodz Western Bypass, located in a Cohesion region of Poland. Although not being part of the TEN-T network, the Project contributes to an improved efficiency of it, by providing an efficient and shorter link between the A2 motorway and the S8 Expressway west of Lodz. The Project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility and is essential for decongestion of city streets and local roads. It is expected that the Project will facilitate economic development and market integration in the Lodz region. The Project will contribute to the reduction of safety related negative externalities, by diverting heavy and transit traffic from the existing townships and villages crossed by the National and local roads. 5% of the Project's works are contributing to Climate Action, adaptation objectives. It is also estimated that the implementation of the Project will generate CO2 emission savings. The terms of the EIB loan, notably in terms of long tenor (up to 30 years), appropriate disbursement conditions and advantageous financial terms will contribute substantially to increasing the financial flexibility and investment capacity of the Promoter, facilitating the completion of the Project on favourable terms and in a timely manner.
The project falls under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU, amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring a full environmental impact assessment (EIA) procedure. EIA studies have been completed and the competent authorities have issued environmental decisions and development permits.
As the procurement has taken place already, the Bank will verify that contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
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