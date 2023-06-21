Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL

Moderne Hafeninfrastruktur in Varna

Ein Hafen in Bulgarien modernisiert seine Infrastruktur, um Staus und den CO2-Ausstoß zu reduzieren

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
27/06/2023
Betrag
EUR 50.000.000
Länder
Bulgarien
Sektor(en)
Landwirtschaft, Fischerei, Forstwirtschaft, Verkehr
Übersicht
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
Übergeordnetes Projekt
AGRICULTURE AND BIOECONOMY PROGRAM LOAN III

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
13 Juni 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 27/06/2023
20210337
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
OLIVA GRAIN PORT TERMINAL
BUILDCOM EOOD,OLIVA AD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction of a new port facility in the vicinity of the Port of Varna - a comprehensive trans-european network (TEN-T) port - for the storage, handling and export of grain cereals, oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil seed meals in the area of Beloslav, Bulgaria.

The aim is to generate substantial economic and financial benefits, such as: (i) providing efficient and low-cost access for domestic cereals, oilseeds, vegetable oils and oil seed meals to liquid international market via TEN-T networks and the Black Sea (ii) reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transporting agricultural commodities to the regions and destinations in most need to mitigate food insecurity and malnutrition. The rationale behind the development of the project consists of the positive synergy potential between the promoter's grain producing and export business and light commercial vehicles (LCV') freight transport capabilities, as well as sponsoring a project of regional importance in Northern Bulgaria.

Additionality and Impact

The project supports two main policy priority areas under the InvestEU mandate. They are (i) The development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies in accordance with Union transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement; and (ii) Sustainable agriculture, forestry, fishery, aquaculture and other elements of the wider sustainable bioeconomy, 


The project supports the development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures in accordance with EU transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement, in particular through the development of port facilities integrated in the TEN-T. It is aligned with the priorities of Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) and increases the capacity of the Solidarity Lanes by providing an optional route to transport Ukrainian agricultural commodities to exports markets.


The project addresses market failures related to under-priced transport and logistics externalities.

The financing of the project addresses other market failures and weaknesses, including: (i) imperfect competition, due to asymmetric information and (ii) failures in the financial market caused by the fact that the economic lifetime of the project exceeds significantly the tenor of loans that are typically available on capital markets. In that context, the promoter is faced with a sub-optimal investment situation, as it cannot access long-term loans matching the economic lifetime of the project. 


The project improves the competitive position of the agribusiness sector in Northern Bulgaria and maritime transport by increasing the capacity and efficiency to handle the related traffic. This incentivises modal shift from road to less carbon intensive transport modes, enables interoperability between transport modes and reduces the related logistic costs and externalities.


The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Compliance with the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive 2000/60/EC, as well as biodiversity assessment requirements, climate change adaptation issues, mitigation/compensation measures and environmental and social monitoring plans, will be assessed during appraisal and/or allocation phase for each project component, whenever applicable.

The promoter is a private company and the project will be developed on privately owned land, therefore, it is not required to follow the EU public procurement directives and may undertake private procurement procedures according to the EIB's Guide to Procurement (GtP).

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 Juni 2023
27 Juni 2023
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Ausbau und Modernisierung des Hafens von Varna in Bulgarien

Warum

  • Der Hafen ist wichtig für die Lieferkette von Lebensmitteln aus der Ukraine
  • Engpässe führen zu zusätzlichen CO2-Emissionen und Kosten
  • Für große Schiffe und Fracht ist der Hafen nicht tief genug

Wie

  • Die Buildcom-Gruppe baut einen neuen Hafenterminal mit 13,5 Metern Tiefe
  • Neue Technik- und Verwaltungsgebäude, neue Bahn- und Straßenanbindungen
  • Modernes System für die Lagerung und den Transport von Getreide
  • Kredit mit Garantie unter dem InvestEU-Programm

Sektoren und Länder

Bulgarien Bulgarien Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt

Wirkung

Neuer Terminal, neue Tiefe, effizienter Export

  • Bulgarien kann den wachsenden Bedarf besser abdecken
  • Das Land investiert in nachhaltigen Verkehr
  • Logistic Centre Varna EAD der Buildcom-Gruppe übernimmt Getreidetransport und -lagerung im Hafen von Varna

50

Mio. €

Die EIB vergab 50 Millionen Euro an die Buildcom-Gruppe

Video abspielen

3:05

custom-preview

Story

Ausbau des Seeverkehrs für saubere Luft in der Stadt

Mit der Hafenmodernisierung durch das Buildcom-Projekt steigt die Ernährungssicherheit, der Seeverkehr wird umweltfreundlicher und das Wirtschaftswachstum der Region wird gefördert, weil lokale Agrarerzeuger leichter exportieren können.

Der Ausbau des Hafens entlastet auch den Straßenverkehr, weil Fracht auf den weniger CO2-intensiven Seeverkehr verlagert wird. Dadurch verringert sich der Güterverkehr durch Varnas Zentrum, was zu einer besseren Luftqualität und weniger Lärmbelästigung in der Stadt führt.

Shutterstock
Der Hafen so nah an der Stadt ist schlecht für die Gesundheit der Menschen, die dort leben. Mit diesem Projekt wird er an einen Abschnitt des Varna-Sees weiter im Landesinneren verlegt – in sicherer Entfernung zur Stadt.
Tsvetelina Gancheva

Leiterin für Beziehungen zu Finanzinstituten, Oliva AD

Das Projekt optimiert die Transportwege an Land und auf See und verbessert damit die CO2-Bilanz. Es dient dem Klimaschutz, dem Küstenmanagement und dem Hochwasserschutz.
José Rino

Bauingenieur, EIB

Warum sind Häfen wichtig?

74 Prozent aller Güter erreichen und verlassen Europa auf dem Seeweg. Deshalb führt kein Weg daran vorbei, in eine moderne maritime Infrastruktur für Agrar- und Industriegüter zu investieren.

Die Europäische Kommission legte im Juni 2021 einen 35-Punkte-Plan zur Stärkung der Binnenschifffahrt vor. Hauptziel ist, mehr Frachtverkehr auf Europas Flüsse und Kanäle zu lenken und bis 2050 den Umstieg auf emissionsfreie Frachter zu schaffen. Das entspricht dem europäischen Grünen Deal und der Strategie für nachhaltige und intelligente Mobilität, die den Transport über Binnengewässer und den Kurzstrecken-Seeverkehr nach vorne bringen soll – mit Zuwächsen um 25 Prozent bis 2030 und um 50 Prozent bis 2050.

©Pavel Gospodinov/Getty Images

Medien zum Thema

2 November 2023

Staufreie Häfen

Häfen in Bulgarien und Portugal modernisieren, um Überlastung und CO2-Emissionen zu reduzieren und ukrainisches Getreide schneller ans Ziel zu bringen
Klima InvestEU Anpassung Nachhaltigkeit Bulgarien Portugal Europäische Union Infrastruktur Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Klima und Umwelt
29 Juni 2023

Straßen der Natur

Litauen will die Binnenschifffahrt wiederbeleben und mit Elektrofrachtern jährlich 14 000 Tonnen CO2 einsparen
InvestEU Advisory Hub Verkehr Advisory services InvestEU Litauen Europäische Union Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
25 Mai 2023

Straßen in die Ukraine

Wegen der russischen Blockaden werden ukrainisches Getreide und Hilfsgüter auf den maroden Straßen Moldaus transportiert. Jetzt saniert das Land seine Verkehrswege
Infrastruktur Verkehr Moldau Östliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Landwirtschaft und Bioökonomie Soziale Infrastruktur
12 Oktober 2022

Eine Donau ohne Wracks

Die Räumung von Weltkriegswracks in Serbien macht die Donauschifffahrt sicherer und schneller – das ist gut für Umwelt und Wirtschaft
Infrastruktur Umwelt Verkehr Klima Westbalkan Rumänien Serbien Europäische Union Erweiterungsländer Westbalkan Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
