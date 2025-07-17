LUBLIN URBAN DEVELOPMENT

This Project comprises a multi-sector Framework Loan (FL) supporting the implementation of the investment programmes of Lublin during the period 2025-2031 under the City's Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF).





It is supporting the ambitious goals included in the Urban Development Strategies, including among others, the Lublin 2030 Strategy, the Municipal Revitalization Program for the City of Lublin for the years 2024-2033, the Strategy for the Development of the Lublin Metropolitan Area by 2030, the Sustainable Urban Mobility Plan of the Lublin Metropolitan Area, and the Climate Change Adaptation Plan of the City of Lublin.





The Project is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration. It is also aligned with the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive, the Energy Efficiency Directive as well as other EU Directives applicable to relevant sectors covered under this Project. Furthermore, the Project is consistent with the EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors, including the Bank's Urban Lending Review, the Energy Lending Policy, and the Transport Lending Policy.





The Project is aligned to the Climate Bank Roadmap. In this regard, the Project's contribution to the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives is estimated at approx. 40% of the total project investment cost.





﻿The Project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, mixed and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the citizens and other people visiting or living in the city. The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, the most significant one being the contribution to sustainable cities and communities.

The EIB loan with the flexible conditions (long tenor matching the economic life of assets financed, flexible drawdowns conditions, grace and availability periods) addresses the City's funding needs and contributes to the stability of the City's financing sources.





This is the third municipal FL with the Municipality of Lublin, whose previous monitoring experience is deemed as very good.





Finally, the Bank's advice provided to this Project has contributed to the structuring of the operation to be better aligned to the goals of the EIB CBR and to maximize the Project's contribution to the EIB Climate Action & Environmental Sustainability ("CA&ES") objective.











