AQUANET WATER AND WASTEWATER III

The project covers various investments relating to the development and modernisation of the water and wastewater infrastructure in the City of Poznan. The project is in line with EU and EIB policy objectives of environmental protection and climate action, and will generate positive externalities in the form of environmental and health benefits. These benefits would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention. EIB provides a significant financial contribution by offering longer maturity and flexible customised terms (e.g. drawdown conditions and grace and drawdown periods adapted to project implementation) compared to the conditions currently available on the market.

The EIB financing is structured to adequately address the Borrower's financing needs for the project, will accelerate its implementation and enable the Borrower to effectively absorb the available EU funding. It will also help the Borrower to strengthen its funding sources.

The EIB's involvement will therefore have an impact on mobilising other financiers and signalling that the project is sound and worth supporting, thereby facilitating the full financing and implementation of the project.