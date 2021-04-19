CLUJ REGIONAL HOSPITAL

The project consists of the replacement construction and equipment of the new Regional Hospital in Cluj, which will be providing specialized health care services for the North West Region inhabitants.

The project supports the Health policy objective. Health externalities include, but are not limited to, containment of infectious diseases and the indirect impact on economic productivity from a healthier population. The project also supports the increased quality of medical education. Strategic investments in human capital formation in the health care sector have significant economic and social externalities in the form of both wider health effects and knowledge. The new hospital will help attract and retain skilled medical professionals and increase productivity.

The Project has benefitted from an extensive advisory and technical assistance package provided by EIB, including the European Investment Advisory Hub, JASPERS and PASSA, which had a significant impact on the operation. In order to ensure the proper project implementation, the promoter has been advised to create a Project Implementation Unit, supported by the Bank.

The EIB's contribution will help accelerate these investments also by offering long-term financing at favourable conditions in comparison to the financial market, thus providing substantial value added.



