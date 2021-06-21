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ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
250.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 247.000.000 €
Industrie : 250.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
28/11/2022 : 3.000.000 €
28/11/2022 : 47.000.000 €
21/06/2021 : 200.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
10/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: Die EIB unterstützt grüne Forschungsprojekte von ALTANA

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
8 Juli 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/06/2021
20200761
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
ALTANA AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 250 million
EUR 553 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The EIB financing will support the Promoter's research and development programme in 2021-2024. The Promoter develops and produces specialty chemicals including additives, coatings, sealants and adhesives, effect pigments, impregnating resins and varnishes. The research, development and innovation (RDI) programme has a strong focus on environmental sustainability.

The EIB financing will support the Promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) programme with a strong focus on developing sustainable solutions for products and technologies and the Promoter's goal to reach climate neutrality by 2025. The outputs of the programme will facilitate manufacturing of products, which use toxic-free materials and have higher recyclability and degradability, as well as support design of production processes that are resource- and energy-efficient.

Additionality and Impact

Research and development is associated with positive knowledge externalities, resulting to underinvestment relative to the social optimum as they insert a wedge between private and social returns to investment. The project helps the promoter and its clients to make their products and production more environmentally friendly. Therefore, it results in positive environmental externalities. These products and technologies are to be deployed by the promoter's industrial clients and thus the environmental benefits will radiate through the whole value chain. The positive environmental externalities are similarly not fully reflected in the financial returns of the investments. Overall, the EIB financing will strengthen the promoter's capability to investment in R&D, complement other financing sources, and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project includes RDI activities that are not specifically mentioned under the EIA Directive and that will be carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The project will therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under the directive 2014/52/EU amending directive 2011/92/EU.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU), then the Bank would require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
10/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: Die EIB unterstützt grüne Forschungsprojekte von ALTANA

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135426967
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200761
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
252302975
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20200761
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
EU-Länder
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
10/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Andere Links
Übersicht
ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Datenblätter
ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: Die EIB unterstützt grüne Forschungsprojekte von ALTANA

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Deutschland: Die EIB unterstützt grüne Forschungsprojekte von ALTANA
Andere Links
Related public register
10/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ALTANA SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Photogallery

ALTANA Sustainable Solutions
ALTANA Sustainable Solutions
©Altana

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