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BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Deutschland : 50.000.000 €
Industrie : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
22/12/2022 : 50.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
2 Januar 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 22/12/2022
20200610
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
BRAINLAB AG
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 154 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Industrie - Verarbeitendes Gewerbe/Herstellung von Waren
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the promoter's research and development (R&D) activities within software-based technology and hardware medical devices aiming to improve critical surgeries, radiosurgery treatments and operating room efficiency.

By financing this project, the EIB will support a technologically leading globally operating European AI-based Digital Health company specialised in software and hardware for medical technology, directed at medical solutions in Health.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the promoter's Research Development and Innovation (RDI) activities in Europe in Surgery, Radiosurgery and as of recent, Digital Health - in particular directed at digitalisation within the operating room. By financing this project, the Bank will support a technologically leading globally operating European-based medtech company specialised in software and hardware directed at medical technology and digital solutions in Health.


This Project would further aid to accelerate adoption of digital technologies in the EU, related to R&D, healthcare and digital innovation while improving treatment outcomes. As such, through the financing of this Project aiming to facilitate increased investments in digital innovation the EIB is helping to bridge the digital gap between EU and US, e.g., and the digital divide within EU.


Overall, the financing through the EIB will complement other financing sources and improve its credit risk profile by extending the debt maturity profile. EIB's favourable customised terms are highly appreciated by the company. Therefore, the loan is expected to provide a positive signalling effect in the market and crowd in complementary financing sources.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project investments concern research and development activities carried out in existing facilities without changing their already authorized scope, and are not expected to have a significant environmental impact on the surroundings. The project activities neither fall under Annexes I nor II of the EU Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. The promoter complies with all relevant regulations and recommendations related to its business.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting entity. Thus, it is not covered by the EU Public Procurement Directives. The Promoter's procurement procedures are in line with industry practice. The project would be mostly implemented by staff within the promoter's existing R&D organisation, so there will be limited procurement activity directly related to the project.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
21 Dezember 2022
22 Dezember 2022
Weitere Unterlagen
11/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
11 Jan 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
157736713
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200610
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
251787151
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20200610
Sektor(en)
Industrie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Deutschland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
11/01/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
31/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
BRAINLAB SURGERY SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
Übergeordnetes Projekt
MIDCAP PROGRAMME LOAN GERMANY & NORDIC COUNTRIES

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