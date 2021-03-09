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OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
65.368.911,68 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Irland : 65.368.911,68 €
Energie : 65.368.911,68 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
21/09/2021 : 2.850.000 €
21/09/2021 : 62.518.911,68 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Appendix to Supplementary EIS
Related public register
10/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Natura Impact Statement
Related public register
09/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - EIA Report - Photomontages
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Supplemental EIS
Related public register
21/02/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 September 2021
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 21/09/2021
20200396
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2
BORD NA MONA PLC,ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BOARD
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 65 million
EUR 150 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction and operation of an onshore wind farm with a total capacity of 83MW in County Mayo, Ireland.

The project will contribute to meeting the EU and Irish targets for energy generated from renewable energy sources.

Additionality and Impact

The financing of the project through the EIB will support the deployment of new renewable energy capacity in the Northwest of Ireland (a Cohesion region); crucial for the achievement of the targets set out in the National Energy and Climate Plan. The financing of this project also contributes to EIB's lending priority objectives on Renewable Energy, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) as well as economic and social Cohesion.The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (onshore wind) and thereby reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, compared with fossil-fuel generation. It thus addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities. The generated electricity will receive support through a two-sided contract-for-difference floating premium stemming from a competitive auction process. As the project relies partially on revenues from the market, in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, the project improves market efficiency and competition.The operation is expected to yield good quality and results, due to avoided carbon emissions, fair employment creation and adequate governance arrangements by the promoter. The EIB's contribution will be most visible on the financial contribution side by accelerating the fundraising process and crowding in other financiers.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is fully consented following an environmental impact assessment (EIA) process. The project has no significant negative impact on the integrity of any nature conservation site.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU), with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where appropriate.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Appendix to Supplementary EIS
10/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Non Technical Summary
12/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Natura Impact Statement
09/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - EIA Report - Photomontages
12/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Supplemental EIS
21/02/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Environmental Impact Statement
22/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Appendix to Supplementary EIS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Mar 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
139572154
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200396
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Mar 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
139246412
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200396
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Natura Impact Statement
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Mar 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
139570594
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200396
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - EIA Report - Photomontages
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Mar 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
139392796
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200396
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Supplemental EIS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Mar 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
139570698
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200396
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Environmental Impact Statement
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Feb 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
139260028
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200396
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Feb 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138785735
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200396
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Irland
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Appendix to Supplementary EIS
Related public register
10/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Natura Impact Statement
Related public register
09/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - EIA Report - Photomontages
Related public register
12/03/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Supplemental EIS
Related public register
21/02/2022 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2 - Environmental Impact Statement
Related public register
22/02/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2
Andere Links
Übersicht
OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2
Datenblätter
OWENINNY ONSHORE WIND FARM PHASE 2

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