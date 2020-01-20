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MONEGROS WIND

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
90.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 90.000.000 €
Energie : 90.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
16/06/2020 : 90.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONEGROS WIND
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MONEGROS WIND

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
24 Juni 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 16/06/2020
20200120
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MONEGROS WIND
COPENHAGEN INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS P/S
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 90 million
EUR 468 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project will finance the implementation of a portfolio of onshore wind farms located in the Spanish region of Aragon, for a total capacity of 487MW.

The project refers to a project finance operation for the implementation of a portfolio of onshore wind farms, for a total capacity of ~487 MW, located in the Spanish region of Aragon.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

With regard to the environmental and social aspects, the plants fall in Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, and because of their technical features, have been screened in by the competent authority. The promoter performed EIA processes for the plants and interconnection infrastructure. All facilities possess environmental licenses. The authorization procedure and compliance with the relevant directives will be further appraised in detail; this concerns in particular the potential need for a cumulative impacts assessment and the impacts on protected flora and fauna, including Natura 2000 sites. No additional details, including detailed location of individual plants, are know at this stage. Finally, in case the promoter intends to use expropriation for certain pieces of land, the process will be assessed at appraisal.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions . However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
01/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONEGROS WIND
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MONEGROS WIND

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONEGROS WIND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
1 Jul 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
129016040
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200120
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MONEGROS WIND
Datum der Veröffentlichung
31 Oct 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
165133172
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet
Projektnummer
20200120
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
01/07/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONEGROS WIND
Related public register
31/10/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - MONEGROS WIND
Andere Links
Übersicht
MONEGROS WIND
Datenblätter
MONEGROS WIND

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