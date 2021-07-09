TOURRADAR (EGF VD)

The project supports the policy objective of support for SMEs, as well as innovation and digitalisation by providing tailored venture debt financing to an innovative start-up in the area of developing its online travel-booking platform and acting as a driver of digital innovation in the travel sector.

The project entails positive knowledge spill-overs related to the development of algorithms and machine learning capabilities to improve the accuracy of ranking and searching, customer profiling techniques and enhanced customised suggestions for customers, strengthening the EU's position in innovative digital markets.

EIB's financial contribution facilitates the SME's sustainable growth and helps to maintain its technological edge, despite the adverse economic conditions resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, it provides a positive signalling effect to crowd-in further financing from private investors.

