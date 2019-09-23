Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
234.769.339,1 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 234.769.339,1 €
Energie : 234.769.339,1 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
17/12/2019 : 234.769.339,1 €
Andere Links
Related public register
13/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
13/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Streszczenie w Języku Niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu w/c DN 1000 MOP 8,4 MPa Gustorzyn – Wronów Etap III - Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap II Leśniewice-Rawa Mazowiecka
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap I Gustorzyn - Leśniewice
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap II Leśniewice-Rawa Mazowiecka Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu w/c DN 1000 MOP 8,4 MPa Gustorzyn – Wronów Etap III
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap I Gustorzyn - Leśniewice (woj. kujawsko – pomorskie, mazowieckie) Tom II – Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
23 September 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 17/12/2019
20190433
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI
OPERATOR GAZOCIAGOW PRZESYLOWYCH GAZ - SYSTEM SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 1000 million (EUR 233 million)
PLN 2178 million (EUR 507 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of a loan contributing to increased system capacity, energy security and diversification of natural gas supplies in Poland. The investment consists of two sections: the construction of the pipeline in Central-Eastern Poland (Gustorzyn - Wronów pipeline) and the second section is the Polish section of the Poland-Slovakia interconnector.

Projects of Common Interest (PCIs) are key infrastructure projects that have a significant impact on the energy markets and market integration in at least two EU countries and help the EU achieve its energy policy and climate objectives: affordable, secure and sustainable energy for all citizens, as well as the long-term decarbonisation of the economy. The programme objective is to improve the technical conditions of the gas transmission in Poland thus contributing to the diversification of natural gas supplies and to the national energy security, ultimately providing reliable gas supply services to the population. The interconnection is an essential part of the North-South Gas Corridor ("NSI East Gas"), which is intended to integrate gas systems of Central and Eastern European countries.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

Based on its technical characteristics, each of the sub-projects falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The environmental approvals are being processed for the Poland-Slovakia interconnector and are planned to be obtained by 1Q 2020 for the three stages of the Gustorzyn-Wronów pipeline. Impacts that can typically be expected are mainly temporary and relate to construction works (noise, dust, increased traffic, temporary access restrictions, waste disposal). These impacts can usually be well managed by appropriate mitigation measures in order to avoid unacceptable nuisance to other parties and the public. The final pipeline routes have been selected so as to minimize the crossing of unstable areas, flooding risk areas, main groundwater bodies, Natura 2000 sites, as well as to make use of existing roads wherever possible. The EIB will further assess the environmental risks aspects of the Gustorzyn-Wronów pipeline stages and confirm their alignment with applicable EU environmental policy and regulation prior to allocating funds to this sub-project. This includes review of environmental permitting documentation and related environmental management measures.

The EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/25/EU where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC), as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
13/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
13/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Streszczenie w Języku Niespecjalistycznym
17/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu w/c DN 1000 MOP 8,4 MPa Gustorzyn – Wronów Etap III - Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap II Leśniewice-Rawa Mazowiecka
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap I Gustorzyn - Leśniewice
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap II Leśniewice-Rawa Mazowiecka Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu w/c DN 1000 MOP 8,4 MPa Gustorzyn – Wronów Etap III
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap I Gustorzyn - Leśniewice (woj. kujawsko – pomorskie, mazowieckie) Tom II – Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Nov 2019
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122822412
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190433
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Streszczenie w Języku Niespecjalistycznym
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Nov 2019
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
115420405
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190433
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
109450739
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190433
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu w/c DN 1000 MOP 8,4 MPa Gustorzyn – Wronów Etap III - Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Aug 2020
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130130783
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190433
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap II Leśniewice-Rawa Mazowiecka
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Aug 2020
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130130676
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190433
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap I Gustorzyn - Leśniewice
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Aug 2020
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130126032
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190433
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap II Leśniewice-Rawa Mazowiecka Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Aug 2020
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130125137
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190433
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu w/c DN 1000 MOP 8,4 MPa Gustorzyn – Wronów Etap III
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Aug 2020
Sprache
Holländisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130127843
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190433
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap I Gustorzyn - Leśniewice (woj. kujawsko – pomorskie, mazowieckie) Tom II – Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
Datum der Veröffentlichung
26 Aug 2020
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
130127666
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190433
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
236045381
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20190433
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
13/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko
Related public register
13/11/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Streszczenie w Języku Niespecjalistycznym
Related public register
17/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu w/c DN 1000 MOP 8,4 MPa Gustorzyn – Wronów Etap III - Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap II Leśniewice-Rawa Mazowiecka
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap I Gustorzyn - Leśniewice
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap II Leśniewice-Rawa Mazowiecka Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu w/c DN 1000 MOP 8,4 MPa Gustorzyn – Wronów Etap III
Related public register
26/08/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI - Raport o oddziaływaniu na środowisko: Budowa gazociągu DN 1000 Gustorzyn – Wronów, Etap I Gustorzyn - Leśniewice (woj. kujawsko – pomorskie, mazowieckie) Tom II – Streszczenie w języku niespocjalistycznym
Related public register
24/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI
Andere Links
Übersicht
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI
Datenblätter
ENERGY SECURITY OF SUPPLY IN POLAND - PCI

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen