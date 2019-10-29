VENICE CLEAN URBAN TRANSPORT FLEET RENEWAL

Fleet renewal together with electric charging infrastructure for buses and investment in associated infrastructure and equipment for inland navigation are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. These works could be classified under Annex II; therefore, it is up to the competent authority in the Member State to determine whether or not the project is required to develop an environmental impact assessment. This will be further investigated at appraisal stage and, where required, the opinion of the competent authority will be requested. In addition, the applicability of the Water Framework Directive will also be assessed.