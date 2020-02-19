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GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
75.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Frankreich : 75.000.000 €
Energie : 75.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
31/05/2022 : 75.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
20/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Resumé Non Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Contexte et objectifs du projet
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Mesures prévues par les Maîtres d'ouvrage
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Impacts cumulés
Related public register
21/05/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Etat initial de l'environnement du projet
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Effets et impacts du projet sur l'environnement et la santé

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
19 Februar 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/05/2022
20180690
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
LES EOLIENNES FLOTTANTES DU GOLFE DU LION SAS
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 75 million
EUR 300 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project includes the design, installation, operation and maintenance of a 30MW floating offshore wind farm 16km off the coast of France, in 75m water depth.The project consists of three floating substructures, 10 MW wind turbines and the relevant balance of plant components (intra array cable, anchoring etc). The export cable to the shore and the land route will be installed by the transmission system operator at the cost of the project company.

The development of offshore wind energy will support EU and national targets for renewable energy generation and greenhouse gas emission reduction, it thus contributes to environmental objectives. The project will contribute to the EIB's priority objectives for energy sector lending related to renewable energy sources and transversal objectives of climate action as well as social cohesion. Floating turbines could allow projects to access better wind resources in deeper waters (for which the fixed-foundation solution would likely be too costly) and generate potential savings with regards to foundations and installation costs. The project is thus likely to contribute to the advance of EU technological leadership in wind energy and therefore support long-term EU economic growth.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex II of the Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) according to which the Member States shall determine, based on defined criteria, whether the project shall be subject to a mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), including public consultation. The promoters carried out the relevant environmental impact assessments, including public consultation, and the environmental permit has been issued in Q3 2019. The EIA and the permitting will be assessed during appraisal for conformity with relevant EU Directives, including Habitats (92/43/EEC) and Birds (2009/147/EC) as well as the Marine Strategy Framework Directive (2008/56/EC) and Strategic Environmental Assessment Directive (2001/42/EC).

The promoters have been assessed by the EIB as being a private companies not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoters are after all subject to EU public procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU, then the Bank would require the promoters to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Directive 2014/25/EU, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
20/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Resumé Non Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Contexte et objectifs du projet
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Mesures prévues par les Maîtres d'ouvrage
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Impacts cumulés
21/05/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Etat initial de l'environnement du projet
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Effets et impacts du projet sur l'environnement et la santé

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Resumé Non Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Datum der Veröffentlichung
20 Mar 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125575734
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180690
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Contexte et objectifs du projet
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Mar 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125569044
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180690
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Mesures prévues par les Maîtres d'ouvrage
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Mar 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125568044
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180690
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Impacts cumulés
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Mar 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125565106
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180690
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 May 2020
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123774616
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180690
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Etat initial de l'environnement du projet
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Mar 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125558439
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180690
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Effets et impacts du projet sur l'environnement et la santé
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Mar 2020
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125574701
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180690
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Frankreich
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
20/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Resumé Non Technique de l'Etude d'Impact
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Contexte et objectifs du projet
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Mesures prévues par les Maîtres d'ouvrage
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Impacts cumulés
Related public register
21/05/2020 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Etat initial de l'environnement du projet
Related public register
24/03/2020 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL) - Etude d'Impact - Effets et impacts du projet sur l'environnement et la santé
Andere Links
Übersicht
GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)
Datenblätter
GOLFE DU LION FLOATING OFFSHORE (EFGL)

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