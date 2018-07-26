MALAGA SOCIAL AND AFFORDABLE HOUSING I

It is foreseen that the operation's environmental impact at the construction stage will be short-lived and reversible, and at a level deemed acceptable. Some of the expected negative effects include traffic and dust during construction, which will be alleviated by appropriate site organisation and construction management. Pollutants from heating systems, industrial processes and waste management will be mitigated through the use of proven technologies and compliance with national legislation. In addition, effective mitigation measures will be put in place such as drainage systems, reinstatement of damaged vegetation with local species, etc. The construction of the new social housing units will meet good environmental standards and will contribute to maintain and improve the quality of the built environment. Spain, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation with the relevant EU Directives: the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/53/EU amending the 2011/92/EU, the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Directive 2001/42/EC, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC and the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive 2010/31/EU. None of the project components, given their size and nature, will require an EIA. The project does not require a SEA per se as the entire project is part of a General Urban Plan, which has undergone a SEA. None of the project components will be located inside or near a Natura 2000 area and there will be no impacts on any protected site.